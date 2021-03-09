Stolen baby found, woman nabbed

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

A 17-YEAR-OLD woman of Mongu district in Western Province has been arrested for allegedly stealing a day-old baby from Lewanika General Hospital.

The baby boy has since been reunited with its mother after police retrieved it from the suspect.

Police have not yet established the motive behind the alleged theft of the infant because investigations are still going on.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the baby is believed to have been stolen on Sunday around 11:00 hours when its 32-year-old mother, Mebelo Nalucha, was sleeping in a hospital ward.

She said the matter was reported to police by Mebelo's mother, Nyama Nalucha, 56, of Shishekano village in Chief Nalubutu's area in