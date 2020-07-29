Stillborns ‘unearthed’

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

UNKNOWN people are braving the biting night cold to exhume bodies of stillborn babies at Chingwere Cemetery whose parts are being used for unknown purposes.

This was discovered yesterday by Lusaka City Council workers when they reported for work at the cemetery.

According to the council, people involved in the bizarre activity are cutting umbilical cords and other parts from the bodies.

Working with State police and neighbourhood watch groups, the local authority has intensified patrols in the cemetery to curb the vice.

“Any person found loitering in the cemetery at awkward times will be apprehended. The council has also enhanced clearing of overgrown vegetation in cemeteries,” council public relations manager George Sichimba said in a statement. CLICK TO READ MORE