Stigmatisation worries fiancée

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

TIRED of being mocked about her HIV-positive status by her fiancé, a woman of Matero Township has decided not to marry him.

Charity Manda, 24, wondered how she would enjoy her marriage if she got married to Harrison Chirwa, 28, who was stigmatising her.

She was testifying in a matter in which her sister, Esther Manda, 37, was sued by Chirwa over the refund of bride price.

“I used to love this man but not anymore because of the way he has been treating me from 2017 when we started going out.

I don't think I will enjoy my marriage when I go to his house. I feel the situation will be worse than it is now when I get married to him