Stigma worries COVID-19 survivor’s guardian

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

THE family of a 10-year-old girl of Kabwe who suffered from COVID-19 recently has complained of being stigmatised.

The girl’s guardian, Patricia Nachilima, said the family is being treated like outcasts by the community since her sister tested positive for coronavirus.

She said the family is being accused by some people in Kamushanga township of being responsible for their loss of employment because they have brought the illness to CLICK TO READ MORE