Stick to guidelines; reckless campaigns could worsen spread of COVID

PRISCILLA MWILA,

MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

STAKEHOLDERS may have different opinions on how to handle political campaigns in light of escalating cases of coronavirus but the United Nations has a very clear view on the matter – adhere to prevention.

Millions have died across the world since the virus broke out at the end of 2019 in China, and the disease has continued mutating with its ravaging effects.

Zambia has lost over 1,200 to the disease and the third wave is said to be on the horizon.

The UN has urged political parties participating in the August 12 general elections to adhere to coronavirus prevention measures because the polls will lead to a spike in cases if not well-managed.