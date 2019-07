CHOMBA MUSIKA, Chibombo

THERE is no need for Zambians to trade punches and maim one another during campaigns because leaders of political parties they support never fight, President Edgar Lungu has said.

“Have you ever seen me and HH [Hakainde Hichilema] fighting? We just greet each other,” Mr Lungu said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/