Stevie G to open up

THELMA BWALYA

Lusaka

GOSPEL singer Stevie G is in the studio working on his fourth studio album which he plans to release between September and October.

Stevie G says since his last album Ikila Uilange, which he released in 2018, has been serving its purpose of ministering to souls through online platforms.

“I’ve not been upto so much this year starting from the time we started experiencing COVID-19,” he says. “Basically what I can say is that I’ve just been doing ministry here and there where I’m called. Most of the time like in these days of COVID-19, we’re able to share church programmes through Facebook, that’s where we share music, so that’s where I’ve been doing ministry most of the time.”

Stevie G’s upcoming album will have about ten songs. He is working with three producers – Ben Blazer, Sheka Sheka and Mixtezo – in order for him to have a different sound on the album. CLICK TO READ MORE