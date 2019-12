CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

CHARITY Banda, a woman who killed, burnt and secretly buried her eight-year-old stepdaughter, has been sentenced to death.

Kabwe High Court judge-in-charge Kelvin Limbani sentenced 38-year-old Banda to death for killing Musole Chansa on December 7, 2016.

After killing Musole, Banda burnt her body, bundled it in a sack and buried the remains in a shallow ditch, about four metres from her house CLICK TO READ MORE