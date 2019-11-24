Step up grading of hotels

ONE of the key factors in growing the tourism industry is the availability of accommodation. Not any kind of accommodation, but the type that has some measure of verifiable quality.

It is, however, unfortunate that in Zambia the type and quality of accommodation is generally unverifiable. This is not good for a country that seeks to attract more tourists.

This is especially so in light of some hotels and lodges giving themselves ratings that might not be reflective of the standards on the ground. Deceiving clients is a recipe for failure.

Some of the best marketers in tourism are the clients. Those that get good services will talk good of the facilities and the good word will spread. Conversely, if a client gets a raw deal, say on accommodation, the facility is unlikely to get any recommendation.

Against this background it is good that Zambia has rekindled the task of grading accommodation facilities to not only provide verifiable ratings, but to also encourage improvement of the facilities.

Tourism in Zambia is touted as one of the economic sectors that have great potential to boost national coffers given the abundant attractions the country is endowed with.

Statistics show that the tourism sector has contributed K6.8 billion to the country’s gross domestic product, representing a total of 3.2 percent of the total GDP in 2016.

The following year, that is 2017, from April to December, Government raised K10.1 million out of the projected K11 million.

The figures further showed that Government would earn K11 million in revenue last year.

The potential for the tourism sector to contribute massively to the national coffers arises almost entirely from its natural environment, which abounds with a variety of tourism attractions.

These attractions range from waterfalls, a variety of wildlife which is teeming in the country’s 20 national parks and 34 game management reserves.

Apart from its potential to contribute to national coffers, tourism is also said to have the potential to reduce poverty by creating jobs for the many jobless Zambians.

As at 2017, there were 2,000 jobs in the sector, with a potential for the creation of more jobs.

It is important, therefore, that those in the hospitality industry attain and maintain the highest standards so that they continue to attract more visits to the country.

Some of the countries in Africa, like Kenya, have developed tourism to higher levels that make it one of the key economic sectors.

However, the development of the tourism sector depends on various stakeholders whose interest is to see it grow every year.

Government, as one of the main stakeholders, provides guidelines and policy direction in the running of the sector in an effort to maintain high and quality international standards in the services the hospitality industry offers its clients.

It is for this reason that Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has cautioned hotels and tour operators against grading themselves.

While high international standards are being sought in the sector, it is not for the hotels or tour operators to grade themselves when there is a body, the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA), which carries out this task.

As Mr Malupenga said, self-award is illegal and we cannot agree more with him.

Self-award usurps the responsibility of the ZTA and, in effect, Government, which the agency represents.

Government is the only institution mandated to grade hotels, lodges and other such facilities in the hospitality industry in Zambia, as stated under the Tourism and Hospitality Act No. 13 of 2016.

In assessing hotels for the award of stars, Government considers a number of factors and it is doubtful if those are looked at when the unscrupulous hotel or lodge owners do so.

There is always a bias in self-assessment but furthermore, self-assessment is an illegality which should be brought to an end by imposing punitive sanctions against it.

In fact, if a hotel’s application for grading is thrown out, it is an opportunity for that institution to improve its standards and attract more clients.

At a time when the country is seeking to diversify the economy, the tourism sector should be seen to be improving in its standards to give confidence to clients for better things to come.

We can only urge those who run hospitality facilities to co-operate with Government and work in harmony to grow the tourism sector. It is for the good of everyone.