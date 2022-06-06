Step-mum gets 5 yrs

CHOMBA MUSIKA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka, Ndola

A 20-YEAR-OLD businesswoman who flogged her four-year-old stepson, leaving him with bruised buttocks after he defecated on himself, will spend the next five years in a correctional facility regretting her savagery act. This is in a case Natasha Mulenga was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Meanwhile, a 65-years-old father of 11 will spend 18 years in a correctional facility for defiling an underage girl after promising to give her a K1. In the earlier case, on February 8 last year, Mulenga, of Chibolya Township, beat her stepson and left him injured. After witnessing the ordeal, the woman’s neighbour, Feddy Miti, rescued the child and reported the matter to police. When the case was first called before Lusaka magistrate Chinunda Chiwaula, Mulenga denied the charge and several witnesses were called to testify in the matter, among them Mr Miti.

In his testimony, Mr Miti, a waste management expert, narrated that on the material day