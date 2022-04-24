Step-daughter defiler jailed 40 years

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 27-YEAR-OLD man of Petauke District will spend 40 years in a correctional facility regretting why he never controlled his sexual appetite by molesting his five-year-old step-daughter. Mekelani Zulu was caught by his wife in the act molesting his step-daughter on the couple's matrimonial bed. Zulu, who was charged with defilement of a minor below the age of 16, appeared for sentencing before Chipata resident judge Mercy Makubalo. The court heard that Zulu had carnal knowledge of the minor on February 18, 2021 in Petauke district. Zulu admitted the charge in the Petauke Magistrate Court and was committed to the High Court for sentencing. According to court records, the minor was left home playing with her friends by her mother while she went to play netball at a neighbouring village. After the netball match, Agnes Zulu, the minor's mother, went back home to take care of the house chores but upon reaching there, she heard her daughter crying in the house and she quickly entered to check what was happening. "The complainant was shocked and dismayed with her sight of events she saw, as she could not believe seeing her husband naked and on top of a five-year-old minor having carnal knowledge of her," the statement of facts reads in part. When the convict was asked by his wife what he was doing to