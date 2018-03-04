Step-dad impregnates girl

CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka

A MOTHER and grand-mother of Chongwe have been arrested for allegedly forcing their 13-year-old daughter and grand daughter to abort after she was impregnated by her stepfather.

And cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in Chongwe have continued to rise, reaching 138 since January.

One-Stop Centre in-charge Josephine Katulwende said the girl was allegedly defiled by the step-father in December and when she told her mother, she was accused of lying.

Ms Katulwende said it then emerged that the girl was pregnant and her mother and grand-mother forced her to abort.

“The girl of Mwalumina Village bled a lot after taking the concoction made by her mother and… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/