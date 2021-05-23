Step-child breaks marriage

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

A 34-YEAR-OLD man of Kabanana Township has asked Matero Local Court to dissolve his marriage of 11 years because his wife allegedly burnt a child he had with another woman.

Marsha Njobvu filed for divorce on grounds that he has never had peace in his marriage from the onset.

In this case, Njobvu sued Misozi Lungu for divorce, after being in marriage since 2010 and having four children together.

Njobvu told magistrate Kaputo Ng’andwe that his marriage to Misozi has been full of problems, and that they worsened when his wife allegedly burnt his one year and eight months old daughter on the buttocks with hot water.

He told the court that after the incident, he decided to divorce his wife for fear that she might end up CLICK TO READ MORE