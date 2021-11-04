Stench from old

DIANA CHIPEPO,Lusaka

SO, police have actually been working on a number of cases from the past with the result of that being the recent arrests of former ministers Bowman Lusambo, Ronald Chitotela and Nickson Chilangwa.Yet, that is not all. There are also some cases which go as far as the 2016 general election, which the public may have forgotten about, but not the police command under Lemmy Kajoba. The Inspector General of Police yesterday gave an update on seven cases of public interest that the men and women in uniform have been working on. The seven are the murder of Lawrence Banda in Kaoma, shooting incident during the Mulobezi parliamentary by-election, alleged murder of Obed Kasongo, shooting incident at the Supreme Court during the 2016 presidential petition, arson case involving a Mahindra motor vehicle in Kawambwa, another shooting involving Mushaukwa Mushaukwa in Sesheke, and alleged tribal remarks involving Chishimba Kambwili. Mr Lusambo's case has to do with the late Kasongo, who was