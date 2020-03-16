Stay safe – Lungu

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to strictly adhere to recommended hygiene practices by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the country.

The head of State has further asked citizens to petition God to intervene in the effective management of coronavirus, also known as COVID – 19.

Coronavirus, which has killed about 5,000 people and infected over 130,000 others across the globe, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation