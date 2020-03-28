Stay home, stay safe with M-Net Binge

LUSAKA – Although more and more Zambians are home-bound during this time, there’s no need for international series fanatics to fear long evenings of boredom.

DStv has conjured up a must-watch pop-up channel with only the best of the best content from the HBO stable.

M-Net Binge – The Home of HBO, channel 114 on DStv Premium and Compact Plus, showcases full seasons of edgy, award-winning series as well as a selection of riveting documentaries and HBO Original films.

M-Net Binge – The Home of HBO kicked off yesterday at 19:00 hours. Thereafter, it will be available seven days a week, between 18:00 hours to 06:00 hours, Mondays to Sundays. Why 12 hours only, series aficionados may ask. Only because of the racy nature of the channel and CLICK TO READ MORE