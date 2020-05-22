Stay away from parley

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

MEMBERS of the public will not be allowed to attend parliamentary sittings when the House reopens on June 9, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe has said.

Parliament adjourned sine die on March 18 after the country started recording cases of coronavirus.

Ms Mbewe said in a statement yesterday that the decision not to allow people to attend the sittings is aimed at protecting MPs from contracting COVID-19.

“In view of the public health crisis caused by COVID-19, the National Assembly wishes to inform the public that suspension of admittance of visitors to the public gallery will remain in force until further notice,” she said.

Ms Mbewe said the precautionary measure is meant to contribute to national and global efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

She encouraged the public to follow parliamentary proceedings on platforms like Parliament Radio, television, Facebook page and website streaming.

As the House resumes sitting, one of the things it is expected to debate and vote on is Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.