Stay away from Lusaka to avoid virus, citizens urged

NANCY SIAME, PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has identified six hotspots for the deadly coronavirus in Lusaka and has advised residents outside the capital against visiting the country’s epicentre.

The five high-risk residential areas are Chaisa, Emmasdale, Eureka, Ibex Hill, Jack Township and Makeni. They have been identified as high-risk areas because majority of the 36 coronavirus patients live there.

The world is grappling with the novel disease, which has affected over 818,703 with 39,784 deaths.

In Zambia, coronavirus has been recorded in 36 people and Government has gone into an overdrive to stop the spread of the CLICK TO READ MORE