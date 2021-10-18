State, Zanaco pen ICT deal

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has signed a letter of intent with Zanaco Plc aimed at supporting the development of information and communications technology (ICT) innovation hubs. This is aimed at offering young people platforms to be innovative and explore designs of various solutions and products. Zanaco has a fully-fledged ICT innovation laboratory at the bank’s head office, where young people are offered mentorship and office space to be creative and develop various products. Speaking after signing the partnership agreement on Friday, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati said Government is committed to ensuring that ICTs become the anchor of the country’s economic development agenda. Mr Mutati said the ministry will leverage on the experience which Zanaco has to create and develop its own innovation hubs across the country. “We shall continue to engage and create partnerships with the private sector for us to learn how certain things are done. Tomorrow’s future is based on digitisation and young people are CLICK TO READ MORE