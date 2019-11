STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

CONSTITUTION Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 will not be withdrawn from Parliament on account of some contentious clauses, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Mrs Wina says a lot has already been done to Bill 10 and that what now remains is to table it in Parliament for further deliberations and subsequent enactment.