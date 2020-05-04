State will engage in constructive dialogue with MCM – Musukwa

MELODY MUPETA, YANDE SYAMPEYO

Kitwe, Lusaka

IN the spirit of reconciliation and adherence to provisions of the labour code, Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) will resume mining operations at its Kitwe and Mufulira facilities which it placed under care and maintenance.

The mine will issue a fresh notice after 90 days of resuming operations, of its plans to suspend the two mining operations.

Last month, the mine placed its Nkana and Mufulira mines under care and maintenance without giving sufficient notice to Government in breach of Section 55 of the CLICK TO READ MORE