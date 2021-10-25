State wants refund from plane makers

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will write to manufacturers for a refund regarding the acquisition of two planes for Zambia Airways.

And Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali said cement manufacturing companies should consider adjusting prices of cement to make it affordable to consumers. Last month, Mr Tayali said investigations have been instituted into the US$7 million which was made as part payment towards the purchase of two planes. “The only way we shall resolve this matter is that we are in the process of writing to the manufacturers of the planes where these moneys were sent and that we are basically wanting to get the position from them and ask for a refund,” Mr Tayali said in an interview recently. He said his ministry has taken the initiative to ask that the money should be refunded. On when Zambia Airways will be launched, Mr Tayali said queries will be answered by CLICK TO READ MORE