State wants PPPs to boost agriculture sector

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has called for more public private partnerships (PPPs) in identifying challenges and solutions to develop innovations that will add value to farmers’ productivity and boost the agriculture sector.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo said to attain positive results in the general performance of the agriculture sector, policy and planning require utmost attention and direction.

“Government is in support of the PPPs and offers a conducive atmosphere to enable the private sector work with the public sector to improve the quality of service delivery in the agricultural sector, this will in turn develop, boost food security and CLICK TO READ MORE