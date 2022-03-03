State wants more from mines

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Mines and Mineral Development Paul Kabuswe says there is need to prevent illicit financial flows in the mining sector to enable Government to generate more revenue from the industry. Mining is Zambia’s dominant industry and mainstay of the economy, accounting for 10 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), over 70 percent of foreign exchange earnings, 30 percent of government revenue, and eight percent of formal employment. While the sector continues to be one of the key drivers in fostering economic development, there is a general acceptance that the country should be benefiting more especially in terms of taxes. Since privatisation of the mining industry, most firms have been enjoying privileges and tax privileges. But despite that, some have come under scrutiny for siphoning huge sums of money out of Zambia using a variety of methods.

For instance, a 2009 report by Grant Thornton, which was commissioned by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and a Norwegian consulting group ECON Poyry to do a pilot audit of operations costs, transfer pricing, employee expenses and overheads for one of the major mines on the Copperbelt, found the items to be in doubt. Mr Kabuswe said yesterday that Government is in a hurry to mobilise domestic resources to fund various developmental projects, hence the need to seal all the loopholes used in tax evasion. Mr Kabuswe said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Sakwiba Musiwa during the official opening of the Governance of Natural Resources sector Workshop organised by the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) and the Tax Justice Network Africa. He said the global