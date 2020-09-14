State wants Infratel to be innovative

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has called on Infratel, Zambia’s largest telecommunication infrastructure provider, to be innovative and improve on service delivery.

Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya said Government is keen to stimulate the economy because coronavirus has damaged the country’s growth prospects.

“Infratel must play its part to ensure that the economic environment is stimulated. I note that your formation in some sense has reduced entry barriers into business, as it has now become cheaper to set up businesses by men and women,” Mr Kafwaya said during the tour of the company last Thursday.

As the country's largest telecommunication infrastructure provider, Infratel owns and operates more than 1,000 communication towers, three data centres and