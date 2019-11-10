State urged to intervene in DRC trade impasse

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) and Trade Kings, one of the leading manufacturing companies, have asked Government to quickly intervene in the trade impasse at Kasumbalesa border between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

More than 1, 000 jobs at Trade Kings still hang in balance following the continued ban on importation of Zambian goods into the DRC and about US$400, 000 is being lost on a daily basis since the ban was instituted.

ZAM president Roseta Chabala, the situation calls for Government’s intervention so that trade between the two countries is not adversely affected READ MORE