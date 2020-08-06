State urged to focus on PPPs

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THE National Development Coordinating Committee (NDCC) has recommended that Government should focus on public private partnerships (PPPs) to improve resource mobilisation as it deals with the negative impact of COVID-19.

NDCC acting chairperson Bwalya Ng’andu said while Government is implementing measures to improve the business environment, the private sector should take an active role in the country’s economic affairs.

Dr Ng’andu, who is Minister of Finance, said this when he made recommendations on behalf of the NDCC during the close of the recently held virtual meeting.

The meeting was held to identify challenges Zambia is facing and suggest possible solutions.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Ministry of National Development Planning spokesperson Chibaula Silwamba.