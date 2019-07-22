State unveils project to boost agriculture sector

JOSIAH MPOFU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has unveiled a US$7 million project aimed at curbing crop pests and animal diseases to boost the agriculture sector, a priority area for economic diversification.

This follows the European Union that gave financial support of nine million euros to Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) for the operationalisation of the Regional Agriculture Policy (RAP), a project that was launch on Botswana in March this year.