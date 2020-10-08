State unleashes livestock weather index insurance scheme

KELLY NJOMBO, Chikankata

GOVERNMENT has launched the first-ever livestock weather index insurance scheme to strengthen farmers’ risk mitigation against climate shocks and diseases.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo said insurance is one of the tools that farmers and other stakeholders can use to manage risks.

Speaking on Tuesday when she launched the livestock index insurance scheme in Chikankata, Southern Province, Professor Luo said if well managed, the sector has potential to contribute significantly to the wealth of individual farmers and the nation at large.

She said in the wake of climate change and animal diseases, it is important that farmers insure their animals to help remain productive and