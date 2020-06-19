State unleashes cassava strategy

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has launched the national cassava strategy to help commercialise cultivation of the crop and ensure food security in the country.

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo said cassava is Zambia’s second largest staple crop after maize.

Mr Katambo said the latest crop forecast survey shows that production of cassava has increased to 1,028,719 metric tonnes from 1,009,146 metric tonnes in the previous season, despite Zambia being affected by climate change.

“Farmers should start growing more cassava, which is among the climate-smart crops tolerant to the effects of climate change. CLICK TO READ MORE