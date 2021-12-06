State treading cautiously on maize export

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will be cautious as it releases maize for export in view of the sporadic rains being experienced in the country.

Early this month, Government sanctioned the export of 1.1 million tonnes of maize out of the 4.4 million tonnes that were in stock.

The maize grain is being exported to Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia and Tanzania.

Some parts of the country have been experiencing dry spells.

The uncertainty in the rainfall pattern has resulted in most farmers not planting their fields.

This may likely affect the crop yield for the staple food next year and lead to a sharp rise in prices of mealie-meal.

Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo said Government is equally concerned about the rainfall pattern prevailing in the country and is careful on the maize exports.

“Yes, we are equally observing what is happening and we are CLICK TO READ MORE