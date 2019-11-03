News

State to settle $20 million bill for Maamba electricity

November 3, 2019
1 Min Read
MINISTER of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu (centre), Maamba Collieries Limited chief executive officer Vekat Shankar (left) and Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa (background) confer during a tour of the Maamba power plant on Friday. PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

CATHERINE MUMBA and STEVEN MVULA, Sinazongwe
GOVERNMENT will next week dismantle the US$20 million bill owed to Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL) to help it efficiently conduct maintenance works on its infrastructure.
And Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu and his Energy counterpart Mathew Nkhuwa have established that MCL did not deliberately switch off one of its power generators at the plant as speculated, but that the shutdown is a result of a genuine fault.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

