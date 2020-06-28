State to save K20m through RTSA

CHISHALA MUSONDA

Livingstone

GOVERNMENT will save K20 million annually after the Road Safety and Transport Agency (RTSA) implemented the online payment system and discarded the issuance of motor vehicle certificates manually.

RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga said the online payment platform will change the agency’s operations and address the problem of financial irregularities.

“On April 17 this year, RTSA unveiled the online payment platform and this is a big milestone in the automation of the agency. This is going to change the way RTSA will be doing business going forward. We are ready to provide efficient and effective services and this will save Government K20 million annually, which will be channelled to other equally important sectors,” Mr Mubanga said.

He was speaking during the opening of a stakeholders' meeting on the implementation of the online payment system solution under Government Service Bus (GSB) at Victoria Hall yesterday.