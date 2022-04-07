State to revive issuance of timber licences

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT will soon start issuance of timber concession licences which was suspended in 2017.

And Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu says punitive measures are being undertaken against concessionaires who have not been complying with the Forestry Act.

Mr Nzovu said in a statement on Tuesday that giving of timber concession licences will begin with an advert, which will run before the monthend.

He said the advertisement will run in daily newspapers and other media platforms.

Mr Nzovu said application and issuance of licences will be done in a transparent and accountable manner.

He encouraged Zambians to participate and acquire licences as part of empowerment that the new regime promised them.

Mr Nzovu said the concession licences will, however, exclude the mukula timber species due to the ban imposed on its harvest and