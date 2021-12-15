State to provide free sanitary wear for girls

MWAKA LENGALENGA, Lusaka

TO IMPROVE the education status of girls countrywide, Government will provide free sanitary wear in schools starting next year.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says the 2022 national budget has a budget line for the distribution of pads to encourage girls to remain in school.

Speaking during the official opening of a girls’ indaba yesterday, Ms Mwamba said Government has also allocated funds and bursaries through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to support vulnerable young people, including girls, in attaining secondary and tertiary education.

“Government is aware that in 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic affected all school-going children. Sadly, many faced challenges that led to school drop-outs, teenage pregnancy, loss of learning, child marriage, further widening the gap between boys and girls,” Ms Mwamba said.

The minister said Government is determined to close the gap and provide equal education opportunities to girls and boys based on the principle of non-discrimination, and will provide a platform for safe adolescent health information and services.

And Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) Lusaka branch president Mwaka Mulenga called for a more holistic approach in the CLICK TO READ MORE