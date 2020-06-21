State to launch Play for Children

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT, in partnership with UNICEF and the LEGO Foundation, will today launch a national campaign to highlight the benefits of Play for Children in Zambia. The event coincides with Father’s Day.
The national campaign titled, ‘I play, I learn, I thrive’, is intended to spread awareness about the importance of play for young children.
Ministry of Health spokesperson Abel Kabalo said the significance of play in a child’s development matters as it relates to brain development.
Dr Kabalo said during the first few years of life, a child’s brain develops at a rate of more than one million new neural connections every second, adding that this is a once in a lifetime occurrence.
He said children, who receive nurturing care and the stimulation of play, including interactions with parents and caregivers, develop quicker and
