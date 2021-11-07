State to find partner for Zambia Railways

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has disclosed that many companies desire to partner with Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) to overhaul the railway track and locomotives.

Speaking after touring ZRL equipment in Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa and in Chambishi, Mr Tayali said Government desperately needs to bring the company back to life.

“Zambia Railways Limited has potential to create employment and spur other economic activities. Working with other government departments, we will soon make a decision as to who we should bring on board to help us achieve this goal of bringing back life to Zambia Railways,” he said.

Mr Tayali also commended the company for its investments in infrastructure.

The minister pointed out that the intermodal system that was set up by the railway company was critical in the CLICK TO READ MORE