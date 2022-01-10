State to dispose of impounded mukula

VIOLET MENGO, Kazungula

GOVERNMENT will soon start a countrywide disposal of all impounded mukula logs, rosewood and other types of timber.

The Ministry of Green Economy and Environment has engaged the ministries of Commerce, Trade and Industry, and Finance and National Planning, as well as security wings, to come up with modalities on how to dispose of impounded timber logs soon.

"We want to ensure that timber trade is regulated and Government gets maximum benefits from the export of mukula logs and any other type of timber," Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu said here on Saturday. The minister was speaking when he inspected a trailer laden with mukula logs confiscated between 2018 and 2019 and kept at Kazungula border post. Mr Nzovu also inspected two trucks loaded with rosewood logs which were impounded over the same period. On Friday, the minister checked on mukula and rosewood logs in Livingstone which were impounded between 2014 and 2015 and kept at a government warehouse. Livingstone senior forestry officer Chilala Katwishi said the process of disposing of confiscated timber logs had started but the district received instructions to wait for further guidance. "The mukula logs were impounded between 2014 and 2015. Also in this shed is rosewood timber, but it is not as much as mukula. She said the timber logs were mpounded because the owners did not have legal documents to