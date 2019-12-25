State to deal with illegal growers of marijuana

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GROWING marijuana for medicinal use is not for everyone and those found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has said.

Mr Kampyongo said the fact that Government has actualised growing marijuana for medical use and export does not mean it is free for all.

“You will be arrested. Regulation will be put in place in line with the law to ensure that people do not abuse legalisation of marijuana for medical use CLICK TO READ MORE