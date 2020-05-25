State to deal sternly with illegal firearms possession

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ANYONE who will be found with illegal firearms after the amnesty ends will be sternly dealt with because such people will be frustrating Government’s efforts to end the gun culture in the country, President Edgar Lungu has warned.

He has also said that while Zambia has continued to enjoy peace, there is need to be wary of vices which undermine the country’s capacity to safeguard this serenity and to achieve sustainable development.

The head of State has urged people with illegal firearms to surrender them to the State because in doing so, they contribute to promotion of peace and abolition of the gun culture.

He was addressing the nation on the eve of Africa Freedom Day on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation television and CLICK TO READ MORE