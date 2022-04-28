State to compensate 5 UPND members

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has endorsed a consent judgment to compensate five United Party for National Development (UPND) members who had sued the State seeking damages for false imprisonment on treason charges. This follows Judge Pixie Yangailo's decision to validate a consent judgment signed between the State and the five plaintiffs who started the legal proceedings when the UPND was in opposition. In accordance with the consent judgment, the High Court deputy registrar is expected to make an assessment of the amount due to the five plaintiffs. The complainants will also be paid damages for false imprisonment, assault and battery. They are also entitled to damages for malicious prosecution and aggravated and exemplary damages in respect of the treason charge which was slapped on them. The plaintiffs are Hamusonde Hamaleka, an accountant, Lason Mulilanduba, Prestorius Haloba, both farmers, Wallace Chakawa and Muleya Hachinda