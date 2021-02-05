State to clear Zesco’s $300m power debt

PRISCILLA MWILA

Parliament

THE over US$300 million debt which Zesco owes Maamba Collieries Limited will be paid off by Government.

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa says Zesco has failed to settle the obligation because it spends colossal sums of money to buy power but sells it cheaply to Zambians.

Mr Nkhuwa was responding to a follow-up question by Liuwa Member of Parliament (MP) Situmbeko Musokotwane (UPND) if Zesco is up to date in liquidating the debt to avoid losing 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity supplied by the thermal power producer.

This was after Mr Nkhuwa rendered a ministerial statement on reduced load-shedding hours.

“Government is negotiating with power producers so that power is bought at an affordable price. CLICK