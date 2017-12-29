State to build capacity of farmer groups

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has started implementing the €1.4 million European Union (EU)-funded Southern African Development Community (SADC) trade-related facility (TRF) project.

This development comes after the successful signing of a grant agreement with the SADC secretariat and finalisation of an operational framework for the project.

In a statement yesterday, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said among the specific interventions the project will implement include the development of the requisite knowledge and capacity of selected farmer groups in dairy, aquaculture, rice and pineapple sub-sectors to attain international and local standards requirements.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/