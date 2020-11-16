State tips private sector on producing raw inputs

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has implored the private sector to consider investing in industries that are able to produce raw inputs used in the manufacturing industry.

Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Mushuma Mulenga said the manufacturing sector in its current set-up is heavily dependent on imports.

Mr Mulenga said this on Thursday when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy, Trade and Labour Matters chaired by Situmbeko Musokotwane.

He was responding to a question from Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande, who wanted to find out what lessons the country has learnt from coronavirus.

Mr Mulenga said it is unfortunate that Zambia's manufacturing industry is not