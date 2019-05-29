State tightens belt

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO ENSURE that Government spends within available revenue, Cabinet has directed the cancellation of projects that are not economic in nature and some of those that may be signed but to which finances are yet to be disbursed.

Cabinet has also directed that no ministry, province, or spending agency should contract goods and services without readily available funds even when such is budgeted for to stop accumulation of arrears.