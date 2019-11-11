State threatens to revoke Mswebe documents

GOVERNMENT has threatened to revoke the title deed for Mswebe Farm Ranch under Simba Milling in Chief Kaindu’s area in Mumbwa district.

This follows reports that Mswebe Farm Ranch has been evicting people and demolishing their houses built on the land where 26 village headmen have settled for decades now.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba, who visited the area recently, directed Simba Milling management to immediately stop the evictions and demolitions and allow people to settle until he meets the directors of the ranch at his office in Kabwe