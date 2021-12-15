State talks protecting farmers, local industry

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will ensure that it creates an enabling environment to protect farmers and the local industry instead of exposing them to unfair trade practices.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga said Government will soon do away with trade protocols that disadvantage the country’s economic objectives.

During a meeting with Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) officials on Monday, Mr Mulenga said Government will put in place measures to safeguard the interests of local farmers and other industries.

“In the past we were so careless. We supported others [countries] than ourselves. This will come to an end. “Instead of imposing bans on exports, Government is going to create an enabling environment for farmers to improve on productivity and increase production,” he said in a statement issued by ZNFU spokesperson Cakoma Kaleyi.

Mr Mulenga advised farmers to work closely with his ministry.

"We cannot achieve our targets if we are walking separate paths. Going forward, the country will only allow to import duty-free commodities that it