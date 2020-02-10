State talks copper production

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s copper production, which stands at 723,000 tonnes per annum, is expected to increase with the coming on stream of new mining projects, Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development director of mining Fred Banda has said.

Mr Banda said the US$30 million Sino Kasempa, which will start operating in the second quarter of this year, is expected to produce 25,000 tonnes annually in the first phase.

Mr Banda said in an interview last week that the mine, situated in Kasempa and is owned by Chinese investors, will ramp up production to 40,000 tonnes annually.

The mine will be an open cast