State takes relief maize to Mwinilunga

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

GOVERNMENT has started distributing relief maize to communities whose crops were destroyed by floods during the rainy season in Mwinilunga district.

Acting Mwinilunga district commissioner Mwiya Thulani said in an interview that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) recently released 2, 000 50-kilogramme bags of white maize for distribution to communities affected by the natural disaster. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/