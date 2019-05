MATHEWS KABAMBA and MELODY MUPETA, Chingola

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has provisionally been taken over by Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holding (ZCCM-IH) following an ex parte order filed in the Lusaka High Court.

The notice of liquidation was served on KCM management yesterday by provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/